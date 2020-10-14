Former McGregor police officer, DPS investigator sentenced, loses license

Former McGregor police investigator Jose ” Joe” Coy has been sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of invasive visual recording.

He was also assessed a $1500 fine, assigned 300 hours of community service and agreed to surrender his peace officer’s license as part of a plea agreement.

Coy had been a DPS narcotics investigator for 27 years and after his retirement worked with McGregor PD for four years.

He had been charged with visually recording intimate parts of a woman without her permission for an incident that occurred in October of 2015.

He had been free on bond since his arrest.