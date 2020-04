MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- A Former McLennan County Sheriff Deputy and a Retired Sergeant has passed away.

Roy Gann passed away in his residence on April 25th after fighting a battle with cancer.

The Sheriff’s Department says “Roy Gann was a true leader and friend to everyone he met. Words can not express the sorrow we will feel as we mourn his loss.”

Deputies are asking to keep his wife, Shirley, and all of his family members in your prayers.