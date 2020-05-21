Former Midway student arrested

A man formerly from the Waco area faces a capital murder charge in Fort Worth.

Investigators arrested Rekeem Dory on Wednesday, saying he caused the death of four-year-old Zianne.

An arrest affidavit says Dory told police his daughter might have had a seizure after falling off a small plastic slide in a playroom. He said he found her in bed, and she wasn’t breathing.

However, doctors found severe bruising which wasn’t consistent with falling 28 inches from a slide.

Dory is being held on a $500,000 bond.