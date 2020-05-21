Former Midway student arrested

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A man formerly from the Waco area faces a capital murder charge in Fort Worth.

Investigators arrested Rekeem Dory on Wednesday, saying he caused the death of four-year-old Zianne.

An arrest affidavit says Dory told police his daughter might have had a seizure after falling off a small plastic slide in a playroom. He said he found her in bed, and she wasn’t breathing.

However, doctors found severe bruising which wasn’t consistent with falling 28 inches from a slide.
Dory is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44