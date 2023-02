Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — A judge sentenced a former Milam County Commissioner to one day in jail on Friday.

Donald Ray Shuffield pleaded Nolo Contendre, or No Contest, to the Class A Misdemeanor offense of Attempted Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information.

Along with the one day sentence, Shuffield must also pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.

The Milam County Grand Jury indicted the 70-year-old in November of 2021. Texas Rangers presented the case to the Grand Jury.