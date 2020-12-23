Former NFL star offers Free Covid-19 Tests in Killeen

KILLEEN, TX- A former NFL Pro Bowler is giving back to folks in his hometown of Killeen.

Tommie Harris Jr. teamed up with MCI Diagnostics Center & “Let’s Move Killeen” to offer free COVID-19 testing.

Covid-19 has had an unbelievable impact on communities across the country with its death toll rising by the minute and Tommie Harris Jr. says the virus has equally impacted many loved ones as well.

“I’ve had a lot of people that have been affected: a lot of NFL players, a lot of my friends, their family members that have been touched by it,” Harris told Fox 44.

That impact sprang the Killeen native turned NFL star into action in hopes of spreading awareness throughout his hometown all while stressing the seriousness of the disease.

“Its something that really can harm others even if you feel okay so just the awareness is the topic. If you care for your loved ones if you care about yourself, go get tested and make sure you’re not causing harm just to be around others,” he said.

Harris partnered with Lets move Killeen and Dr. Colleen Payne with the MCI Diagnostic Center to bring free COVID tests to residents all day.

“Just because you aren’t having any signs and symptoms today does not mean you don’t affect the people you love,” said Dr. Payne.

With how intensely contagious the virus is, the team urges folks to get tested for their peace of mind even if they feel perfectly fine.

“Its not the symptomatic people that we’re worried about because we know they’re at home. We’re also very concerned with asymptomatic people so we want to ensure that everyone is tested,” Dr. Payne shared.

“For me its just making sure you keep your awareness on this. Pay attention. Its not a joke,” added Harris.