Former police, politicians react to Central Texas DPS Trooper shootings

WACO, Texas – In two separate incidents a week and a half apart, two Central Texas DPS Troopers have been shot in the line of duty.

Trooper Chad Walker was shot in Mexia on March 26 and would succumb to his injuries the next week. Juan Rojas Tovar was shot Thursday in Bryan after the gunman killed one and injured several more.

The news had an effect on the entire law enforcement community.

“The thin blue line bleeds strong. And when one of us is hurt, all of us are hurt,” former Waco PD Sergeant Patrick Swanton said. “I think you see that with the tremendous outpouring of support with the murder of Trooper Walker. Law enforcement came not only from our state, but from all over the country.”

Swanton worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years before retiring last year, and says these kind of situations never get easier.

“Every time I see or read about an officer getting assaulted or injured or killed in the line of duty, it still tugs on my heartstrings,” Swanton said.

Congressman Pete Sessions (R-17) shared his condolences in a statement given to FOX44, urging the public to be thankful for law enforcement, saying:

“We are privileged to have men and women who dedicate their lives to protect the public. We must defend and support our communities’ heroes. Please take the time to thank your local law enforcement.”

Swanton says it’s the community’s support which gives officers the strength to keep pushing and protecting.

“That kind of support is instrumental in keeping an officer going, and getting up every day and putting on a bullet-resistant vest, and going into the line of fire, knowing they might not come home that night,” Swanton said.

Trooper Tovar remains in stable, but serious condition.