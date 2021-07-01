Former substitute teacher arrested a second time on child sex charges, more charges added

A former Lorena substitute teacher already facing child indecency charges has been arrested again as the investigation turned up more victims and additional charges.

Nicolas Scot Crenshaw had been arrested back in May following a Lorena Police Department investigation into allegations of possible improper activity with a child.

He had posted $75,000 bond and had been released.

But Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said as the investigation continued, more cases were developed and Crenshaw was re-arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Those charges include three for indecency with a child and one for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Lorena police say all of the charges involved children under the age of six.

Police said they had gotten the original case May 7 about 10:00 p.m. after the child had made an outcry to parents.

Police said that incident had occurred at the Lorena Primary campus.

The school district was notified and the teacher was not allowed to return to the campus and was terminated.

The investigation is still open and on going.