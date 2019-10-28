Former Temple church location damaged by fire

Temple Fire and Rescue reports a building previously used as a church was the scene of a fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were sent to a reported structure fire at 1102 South Main Street at 6:04 p.m. with the first units arriving only two minutes later.

On arrival, they found moderate smoke coming from a single story building that had been used as a church but lately has been used for storage.

Two pieces of construction equipment were found to be on fire and were located in the large central room of the structure. Fire damage was confined to the burning equipment with moderate smoke damage through the remainder of the building.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire Department Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

The fire was reported under control at 6:32 p.m. All units cleared the scene at 7:41 p.m.