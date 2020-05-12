Former Temple ISD teacher arrested for child indecency

Temple police report arresting a former Temple ISD teacher on charges of indecency with a child for incidents alleged to have happened beginning over ten years ago.

Spokesman Christ Christoff said that back in January, a TPD officer met with a 24-year-old female, who alleged that her former TISD teacher, now 35-year-old Eric Ryan Thornal, engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with her between 2009 and 2011.

Christoff says records indicate he was a teacher at the time.

The victim was about thirteen years old at the time.

An investigation was completed by Temple Police Criminal Investigations Division.

The Bell County DA’s Office reviewed the case and issued an affidavit.

A warrant was issued for Thornal’s arrest by Justice of the Peace Ivey on May 8 and he was arrested Monday by Temple officers.

He was transported to the Bell County Jail without incident on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Police say no other potential victims have been identified