Former Temple ISD teacher indicted for improper relationship with student

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging improper relationship between and educator and a student against former Temple ISD teacher Jennifer Hoelscher.

Hoelscher was arrested in late June following and investigation begun just after the first of the year.

She is accused of being involved with a 17-year-old high school student.

The district said Hoelscher worked for the TISD from August of 2016 through February 4, 2020 when she resigned.

After the district was informed TPD wanted to launch an investigation, the district immediately took steps to place Hoelscher on administrative leave, and she resigned the same day.

The district filed a report with the TEA to notify the State Board of Education Certification of the investigation