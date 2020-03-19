Former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz indicted on Manslaughter charge

The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz on one charge of manslaughter.

DeCruz shot and killed Michael Dean during a traffic stop last year. After a two month investigation by Texas State Troopers, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza announced DeCruz was being charged with Manslaughter.

This photo provided by the family of Michael Dean, shows Dean with his daughter Te’yana. Dean was killed Dec. 2, 2019, in Temple, Texas, located 70 miles northeast of Austin. Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec.11, 2019, that the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family. (Courtesy from Michael Dean Family via AP)

DeCruz resigned from the police department, meaning the internal investigation and administrative hearing process underway into the shooting by Temple Police has been closed.

DeCruz is in the Bell County Jail, held on a $500,000 bond.

The family of Michael Dean told FOX44 News that they are satisfied that DeCruz would face justice, but believe he should be facing a stronger criminal charge.