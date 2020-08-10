Former Temple Police Officer facing child injury charges

ROUND ROCK, Texas- A former Temple Police officer is now facing charges of injury to a child.

Former Police Officer Jerrod McCoy was arrested on Friday, August 7th in Williamson County.

McCoy resigned from his position with the Department on Tuesday, August 4th. He had been with Temple Police since 2015

He is no longer a City of Temple employee and was not an employee at the time of his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, McCoy is accused of slapping a four-year-old boy in the face twice. The investigating officer says McCoy denied that and said the child got a nosebleed after throwing himself around in a shopping cart.

In the affidavit, investigators say there is video evidence of McCoy slapping the child and witnesses also confirmed it happened.

McCoy has bonded out of the Williamson County Jail.

The criminal investigation was conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.

The Temple Police Department was not involved in that investigation and we will have more information when it becomes available.

McCoy had been assigned as a Resource Officer for the Temple Independent School District. He spent his time at four elementary schools: Hector P. Garcia, Jefferson, Kennedy-Powell, and Western Hills. Since he is no longer with the police department, he will no longer serve as a resource officer.