Former Temple teacher sentence for improper relationship with students

A former Temple High School teacher accused having an improper relationship with two students has been sentenced to seven years deferred adjudication probation.

Seanna Kathleen Roysden, also known as Seanna Williams, was arrested after Temple police completed an investigation into the allegations.

That form of probation means that if she completes the full probationary period with no problems or violations, there will be no permanent record of the offense.

Police got the case April 9, 2019 when they were first alerted to the possible relationships.

She was placed on administrative leave by the Temple Independent School District immediately, with district leadership accepting her resignation April 11.

The district also filed a report with the Texas Education Agency to notify the State Board for Educator Certification about the situation.

Police took their findings to the Bell County District Attorney who took the case to the grand jury with two indictments handed down.

The indictments charged she had sex with the students in October 2018.

At the time of her arrest Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott released this statement:

“Temple ISD condemns this type of behavior. Educator misconduct is a very serious matter that our district does not take lightly — especially when it involves the well-being of our students. I want to thank the Temple Police Department for their diligence in conducting such an extensive investigation. In cases such as this, the objective is to make sure the root of the matter is correctly identified, mitigated and consequences are served appropriately.”