Former TJJD employee arrested, charged with Indecency with a Child

Deena Riley. (Courtesy: Texas Juvenile Justice Department)

AUSTIN / MART, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General has arrested a former employee charged with Indecency with a Child.

44-year-old Deena Riley joined the agency in 2020. In January, she resigned from her position as a youth development coach at the McLennan County State Juvenile Facility in Mart.

On April 12, 2021, three youths escaped from a TJJD halfway house. An OIG investigation determined Riley assisted in this act, and she was arrested on April 28 and booked into the Ellis County Jail for hindering apprehension.

The new charges reflect the ongoing investigation by the OIG. The youth in question is a 16-year-old boy. Because Riley was not an employee of TJJD at the time of the offense, the Ellis County District Attorney will prosecute the case.

Source: Texas Juvenile Justice Department

