Former TSTC student indicted for murder

The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted Taylor McKibbon on a murder charge Wednesday.

McKibbon is accused of shooting and killing Samantha Dragoo Sunday, November 3rd at a home on Webb Avenue.

Texas Rangers say McKibbon claimed he and Dragoo were arguing about their relationship when she grabbed a hammer and attacked him. That’s when he says he shot her in the chest.

Both were students at TSTC. According to an email from the college directed to staff, Dragoo was a part of the Avionics program. She previously served in the Coast Guard.

In addition, she graduated from Temple High School and leaves behind a young son.

McKibben was booked at McLennan County Jail and released on bond. His bail was $75,000.