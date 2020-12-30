Former Waco City Councilman Lawrence Johnson dies

Former Waco City Councilman and local civic leader Lawrence Johnson has died of complications from COVID-19.

Johnson died Tuesday at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center at age 72.

Funeral arrangements were still pending Wednesday morning.

In addition to serving on the Waco City Council from 1990-2000, Johnson also served on the Waco Plan Commission and on the boards other local agencies and non profit organizations.

He graduated from Carver High School and attended Prairie View A&M and George Washington University, earning his law degree.

He also served as president of the Waco Chapter of the NAACP.

