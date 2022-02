WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District is mourning the loss of a former school board president.

The district announced the passing of Alex Williams on social media on Wednesday morning, and said that from 2001-2014, he saw the district through great change and growth, while remaining a strong advocate for equality of education.

Source: Waco Independent School District