Former Waco ISD Superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson has died.

Waco ISD sent out a statement Saturday night, honoring Dr. Nelson’s time in Waco.

Current Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer led communications for the school district under Dr. Nelson. He said Dr. Nelson believed education altered the course of his life, and he felt a responsibility to pay it forward by opening those same doors for the next generation.

DeBeer continued, saying there are many people across the state of Texas who are mourning Dr. Nelson.

On Facebook, there are many statements that share that sentiment.

Nelson’s time in Waco began in 2017, when the Waco ISD School Board hired him. On March 6th, 2019, a DPS trooper arrested Dr. Nelson, saying he found less than two ounces of marijuana in the superintendent’s vehicle.

Dr. Nelson had to pay a $500 fine and complete a 90 day diversion program before the charges were dropped.

He later became a consultant for Marlin ISD.

Dr. Nelson served as the Superintendent of Laredo ISD from August of 2009 to June of 2017, right before coming to Waco. Laredo ISD released this statement Saturday night: