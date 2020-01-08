Former Waco ISD superintendent hired as Marlin charter school consultant

MARLIN, Texas – At a critical time for Marlin schools, city officials voted unanimously to bring on former Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson as a charter school consultant.

In October, Dr. Nelson spoke with FOX44 exclusively about his road to redemption.

After a unanimous vote by the Marlin City Council on Tuesday night, this road begins.

Nelson’s hire comes at a time when Marlin could use his experience, and Nelson expressed he plans to get to work right away.

“First thing to do is visit with the Texas Education Agency and find out the future of the district, and in the event that the school district is going to close, well then this community deserves to have public schools as an option,” says Nelson.

In the past, Marlin ISD has received consecutive failing grades for academic performance. However, if closed, parents will have to find schools in other districts.

Nelson’s role will be to ensure Marlin students can go to school in Marlin. This is a role he says he filled before.

“Most recently I was part of a dynamic leadership team in Waco ISD that created Transformation Waco, a charter system. Also in the last seven months, I’ve been fortunate to serve as a consultant for several charter systems,” says Nelson.

The former superintendent resigned from Waco ISD after a marijuana arrest, and since, he says he’s learned several lessons that he plans to add to his curriculum so students can learn from his mistakes.

“There’s other kids in Marlin that have made mistakes that have fallen off track and they need someone like me that brings hope and resiliency and clearly holds them accountable,” says Nelson.

In the event that the commissioner decides to close Marlin schools, Dr. Nelson says he’s prepared for what lies ahead.

This comes as the City of Marlin announced Tuesday that the consideration of charter schools is a possible option if the state of Texas closes the school district.

Nelson was previously arrested by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper last March. When he was pulled over, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car and found some after a search.

Nelson was charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces and resigned from his position two weeks after his arrest.