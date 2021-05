WACO, Texas – A former mayor of Waco passed away this week.

According to a City of Waco Instagram post, Malcolm Duncan, Sr. served as mayor of Waco in 1984 and continued working in the community for 15 years.

He was also a person who loves animals. You might recognize his name at the Humane Society of Central Texas as part of the “Duncan Family Wing” where adoptable dogs are kept.

We at FOX44 News send our condolences to his family.

Source: City of Waco