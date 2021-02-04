Former Waco teacher indicted for the death of her son

A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a former teacher for the shooting death of her son.

Sarah Hunt faces a murder indictment for the shooting Garrett Hunt in November of 2020.

In the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX44 News, deputies say Hunt told two people on Nov. 9th, 2020, that her son needed help and he is with her mother in heaven now.

A deputy arrived on the scene shortly after the phone call was made and discovered the individual in the car suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The affidavit states deputies found the body of 17-year-old Garrett Hunt in a white Hyundai mini-van. The air conditioner was running with the doors closed and the windows up.

Deputies discovered Hunt had been shot multiple times. They also located several .40 caliber fired cartridge cases, a .40 caliber pistol, and a spare magazine for the pistol in the vehicle.

According to interviews with family members, deputies learned that Sarah Hunt picked up her son from the camper he was staying in with his father. She was supposed to take him to school.

Waco ISD says Hunt taught 5th grade science and social studies at Lake Air Montessori. This was her first year teaching at Lake Air Montessori.