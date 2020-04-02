Fort Hood addresses COVID-19 in Virtual Town Hall

FORT HOOD, Texas – Several people took part in a Virtual Town Hall on Facebook put on by Fort Hood’s Garrison Commander on Thursday morning.

Colonel Jason Wesbrock and Deputy Keith Gogas took dozens of questions about Fort Hood’s response to COVID-19.

The questions were wide-ranging, from why some people are considered mission essential to if there is a plan in case there are widespread cases of COVID-19 on post.

Colonel Wesbrock says there is, but he couldn’t outline it just yet. He also addressed a question about setting separate times for soldiers, civilians and retirees to shop at the commissary and PX.

“We’ve looked into that, and I feel that if we did that we would disenfranchise some audience. And we would not disenfranchise someone if we kept it where it is. Everybody has access. Now I routinely go to both the commissary and the PX, and it seems to me they have food. They’re daily getting trucks, and continue to stock the shelves, says Wesbrock.

Colonel Wesbrock did admit there have been cases of COVID-19 at Fort Hood, but would not say how many.