Fort Hood announces change in status for PV2 Gregory Morales

FORT HOOD, Texas- A change in the status of PV2 Gregory Morales at his time of death has been dropped from rolls to active duty.

The change in status entitles him to burial with full military honors.

Officials say his status was administratively changed based on trustworthy investigative updates into his disappearance in coordination with investigators.

Morales disappeared in August of 2019, and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents discovered his remains in Killeen, Texas on June 19, 2020.

This incident remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department.

