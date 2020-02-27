Fort Hood announces coronavirus precautions as troops return from Korea

While reports of coronavirus cases showing up in growing numbers in South Korea, Fort Hood officials report that First Cavalry Division troops currently in country are in the north of the country while most of the virus reports are in the south.

The 800 troops still there are expected to all be home by the end of the first week in march

Lt. Col. Steven Lamp, III Corps Deputy Public Affairs Officer issued the following statement regarding the troops and their imminent return.

“Current estimates are that the virus is present only in the southern region of South Korea, in the vicinity of Daegu. 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Soldiers operate under the direction of U.S. Forces Korea in the Northern region of South Korea at Camps Casey and Humphreys.

” All Center for Disease Control guidelines are being followed and the Soldiers stationed in South Korea are considered at very low risk for coronavirus – based on the lack of symptoms and lack of known exposure.

“Medical teams in South Korea and at Fort Hood are screening and following established protocols in the pre-departure and post-departure phase of the returning flights from South Korea. “However, the command teams are ensuring Soldiers understand not only the symptoms of the virus and how to seek help if necessary, but also that they follow basic mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of any illness.”

In the meantime, US Forces Korea has raised its risk level to “High” , alsos referred to as ” Health Protection Condition Charlie (HPCON C)”

This occurred after a widowed dependent living in Daegu tested positive for COVID-19, making this the first time a USFK related individual tested positive for the virus.

Statements released by US Forces Korea command state the following health protection measures associated with HPCON C are mandatory for service members in Korea peninsula-wide and highly encouraged for family members, DoD civilian employees, contractors, and others who frequent US Forces Korea installations.

– Service members are restricted from attending non-essential off-installation activities and social events including eat-in seated dining (take-out is allowed), shopping, bars, clubs, movie theaters or locations that have more than 20 people

– Service members are allowed to conduct “necessary duties” off-post such as travel to and from work, groceries shopping and necessary item purchases

– limit non-mission essential in-person meetings, gatherings, and temporary duty travel and assignments

– Civilian employees and contractors who are deemed non-essential personnel do not have to come to work.

Additional HPCON C mitigation measures can include the following and apply to everyone in Korea:

– limit non-mission essential in-person meetings, gatherings, and temporary duty travel and assignments in Korea

– expect longer wait time to access installations, temperature checks, and screening questionnaires at gates in Korea

– limit and use extreme caution when travelling off-installation in Korea