Fort Hood announces updated COVID-19 requirements

Fort Hood has published an updated COVID-19 safety policy that has included the latest Department of Defense guidelines and CDC recommendations, and noted that some counties in Texas are off limits.

It was noted that COVID vaccine remains optional for soldiers, but that it was confident in the effectiveness of the vaccine and are making adjustments to the General Order accordingly.

There is no change to the restricted areas for service members, with the following counties remaining off limits to all personnel regardless of vaccination status: Travis County (Austin), Harris County (Houston), Tarrant County (Fort Worth), Dallas County (Dallas), and Bexar County (San Antonio).

For fully vaccinated personnel any travel to those counties must be approved by the first Captain level officer in the service member’s chain of command. Higher level approval is required for those who are not vaccinated for leave or passes outside the local area, meaning within 100 miles of Fort Hood and to the off limits counties.

All individuals performing official duties will wears masks. This includes individuals performing official duties off-post and in outdoor shared spaces. The following exceptions will be made:

1. When an individual is alone in an office with floor to ceiling walls

2. For brief periods of time when eating and drinking while maintaining distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines and instructions from commanders and supervisors

3. When the masks is required to be lowered briefly for identification or security purposes

4. When necessary to reasonably accommodate an individual with a disability

5. When walking outside when social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained

6. While conducting physical training with social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained

7. While executing a graded event during the ACFT

8. For outdoor workers or when working with heavy machinery in situations where masks usage could increase heat related injury or safety concerns and social distancing can be maintained.