Fort Hood authorities officially confirm remains as Vanessa Guillen’s

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood authorities have officially confirmed the human remains are those belonging to Vanessa Guillen.

This was addressed in a press conference on Monday evening. Using DNA samples, the remains were identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Before Monday, Fort Hood’s most recent press conference regarding their investigation into PFC. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance left many reporters and viewers with very little information.

The biggest take away at this point was the release of SPC. Aaron Robinson’s identity. He killed himself Wednesday morning in Killeen when approached by police after being a questioned suspect in Guillen’s disappearance.

In the last press conference, Fort Hood wouldn’t confirm who the other suspect was in the case. And then a few brief moments after this conference, the Department of Justice released a detailed report revealing the violent, gruesome manner in which Guillen was killed.

Guillen was burned and beheaded. Her body was left in three separate graves within feet of each other near the Leon River.

The second suspect in the death of Vanessa Guillen was 22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguilar, and she made her initial appearance in federal court Monday morning in Waco. A federal magistrate judge ruled that she be held without bond.

According to the complaint, Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in disposing of Guillen’s body. She faces up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to tamper with evidence and five years of supervised release, if found guilty. The charge also holds a $250,000 fine.

