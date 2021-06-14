Fort Hood celebrates 246th birthday of U.S. Army

FORT HOOD, Texas – The United States Army is celebrating its 246th birthday on June 14.

The festivities began Monday morning with a re-enlistment ceremony for some of Fort Hood’s non-commissioned officers.

The ceremony was followed by a cake cutting, where the oldest 1st Cavalry soldier and the youngest worked together to slice the cake.

The cake cutting was followed by a 1st Cavalry charge. Re-enlistees say they feel honored to have re-enlisted on the Army’s birthday.

“I took it as an honor. And that they chose me to do it, that’s a big first. That’s what the Army wants.”

15 non-commissioned officers re-enlisted in Monday’s ceremony. After the Army celebrates its birthday, the 1st Cavalry Division will celebrate its centennial this September.

