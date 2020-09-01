Fort Hood COVID-19 screening zone to have limited hours this weekend

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Respiratory Drive-Thru screening zone will have limited hours during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The zone is located near the CRDAMC Emergency Department, and will permanently change its normal operating hours after the upcoming holiday.

The drive-thru will be closed this Friday and this Monday in observance of the holiday. It will be open this Saturday and this Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Starting September 8, the drive-thru’s new operating hours will be from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. It will be closed on Saturdays.

TRICARE Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the CRDAMC Emergency Department.

Beneficiaries may schedule and cancel appointments and view COVID-19 and Influenza test results using TRICARE Online (TOL). you can visit www.tricareonline.com.

