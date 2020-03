FORT HOOD, Texas- The Fort Hood Senior Commander will host a virtual Facebook town hall at 11 a.m. March 31st.

Major General Scott Efflandt, deputy commanding general, III Corps and Fort Hood, and Command Sergeant Major Adam Nash, Task Force Phantom command sergeant major, will address the latest updates on COVID-19 risk mitigation measures, plus host an open forum question and answer period.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/forthood.