The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be moving COVID-19 vaccination and testing operations back to the main hospital.

Active-Duty Service members, family members, and retirees age 11 and older may seek vaccinations for COVID-19 at the Hematology clinic on the second floor of the hospital beginning February 28th, from8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Abrams Gym has been the central location for COVID -19 vaccinations on Fort Hood since

early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations there will shut down Friday, February 25th at 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 – 11 are now available at the Pediatric clinic in the hospital on the first floor.

For appointments, please call 254-553-3523. Walk-ins are welcome.

COVID-19 Testing transitioned back to primary care clinics on Thursday, February 24th.

To book appointments for ages 11 and older vaccinations or testing, log on here or

call the Patient Appointment Line at 254-288-8888. Walk-ins are welcome.

COVID-19 48-hour testing for OCONUS permanent change of station and official travel is available in the Emergency Department after regular duty hours.

For more information, call 254-288-8114.