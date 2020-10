The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) needs your help to find a missing person.

22-year-old Lucas Hicks-Mack was last seen around noon on October 12th. He was last seen at a relative’s home in Montague Village in West Fort Hood. He has several medications, and may be disoriented.

He was last seen wearing grey Nike sweatpants and a t-shirt.

If you have any information on this individual’s whereabouts, you can contact the Fort Hood DES Police Desk at 254-288-1131.

Source: Fort Hood