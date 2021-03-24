Fort Hood drive-thru COVID testing changing hours

Changes are coming to the Fort Hood COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

Beginning Friday the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Respiratory Drive-thru testing site located near the emergency department will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Forty-eight hour pre-flight testing for official military travel is available through the emergency room from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

TRICARE Prime enrollees with urgent emergency care needs or COVID-19 symptoms should go to the CDRMC Emergency Department.

Beneficiaries can manage appointments and view COVID-19 test results using the patient portal here