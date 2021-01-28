Fort Hood enlisted housing upgrades to begin this summer

What was described as ” significant funding” has been secured to begin an upgrade and to build new housing for enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood as soon as this coming summer

III Corps Commanding General Lt General Pat White said he looks forward to seeing soldiers and families in modern housing that they can be proud to call home.

“Thank you to the Soldiers and Families who participated in various town halls, focus groups, and surveys; this accelerated funding is a direct result of your input during those open forums,” he said.

“Fort Hood is excited to learn of additional monies earmarked toward renovating our existing housing as well as new construction as announced by the Department of the Army and LendLease. We look forward to continuing work with our partners at Fort Hood Family Housing to provide quality housing for our Soldiers and their families,” said Col. Jason Wesbrock, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander.