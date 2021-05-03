Fort Hood Exchange hosting May pet photo contest

FORT HOOD, Texas – Everybody thinks their pet is the cutest. Now, military pet owners at Fort Hood can show off their big dogs or top cats with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Hills Pet Nutrition Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest.

From May 1-31, military shoppers at Fort Hood can submit a patriotically-themed photo of their pet or pets – whether they’re furry, feathered or scaly – at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win $3,000 in Exchange gift cards.

Two grand-prize winners will receive a $500 Exchange gift card, while eight runners-up will receive $250 Exchange gift cards.

Entries must include the pet’s name, entrant’s legal first and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number and their local Exchange. Photos must be submitted without computer enhancement. All entries must be submitted online.

All authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years or older can enter, including honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online. Veterans can visit http://bit.ly/VetForLife for more information. Complete contest rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

Entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. CST on May 31. Winners will be selected on or around June 15.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center