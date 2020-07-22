Fort Hood Exchange shoppers can double discounts during Back-to-School Tax Holidays

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping Soldiers or Airmen earn an A+ in savings as the 2020-21 school year kicks off.
Soldiers or Airmen and military shoppers can save even more during Texas’s Tax-Free Weekend on back-to-school shopping.
During the tax holidays, the Fort Hood Exchange will match your 8% to offer an additional discount or you can save 10% if you use your Military Star card for your purchase (on eligible items only).
Eligible items include Binders, calculators, crayon, clothing and footwear under $100, backpacks and much more. Please visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/ for a detailed list of eligible items.
The sales-tax holiday kicks off Aug. 7 in Texas. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.