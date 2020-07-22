Fort Hood Exchange shoppers can double discounts during Back-to-School Tax Holidays

FILE – In this April 2, 2014, file photo, members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base in Fort Hood, Texas. (AP Photo/Tamir Kalifa, File)

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping Soldiers or Airmen earn an A+ in savings as the 2020-21 school year kicks off.

Soldiers or Airmen and military shoppers can save even more during Texas’s Tax-Free Weekend on back-to-school shopping.

During the tax holidays, the Fort Hood Exchange will match your 8% to offer an additional discount or you can save 10% if you use your Military Star card for your purchase (on eligible items only).

Eligible items include Binders, calculators, crayon, clothing and footwear under $100, backpacks and much more. Please visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/ for a detailed list of eligible items.

The sales-tax holiday kicks off Aug. 7 in Texas. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.