FORT HOOD, Texas – The Fort Hood Senior Commander has authorized the continued closure of Fort Hood, with only mission essential personnel reporting to work on Friday.

This is due to continued freezing conditions and hazardous road conditions. Fort Hood leadership will continue to monitor weather conditions and will make a decision on Friday reopening re-opening the post on Saturday.

The Clear Creek (Main) Exchange, Clear Creek Commissary and Warrior Way Commissary will remain closed.

For other AAFES facility closures, visit facebook.com/HoodExchange. For Carl R. Darnall Medical Center information, visit facebook.com/CRDAMC. The Fort Hood Child Development Center will be open for child care services for mission essential personnel only.

All primary Fort Hood gates are open, with the exception of Warrior Way and Mohawk gates.

Killeen ISD has canceled all classes on Fort Hood for Friday. Soldiers and their families should check with their school districts for possible school closings in their area.

For the latest information on these closures, you can visit either forthoodpresscenter.com or facebook.com/usagforthood.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center