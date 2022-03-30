FORT HOOD, Texas – UPDATE: As of Wednesday morning, the Fort Hood fire is listed as 80 percent contained.

Fort Hood, federal, state and local emergency officials are continuing firefighting efforts on the Fort Hood range – conducting an additional 25 water airdrops along with cutting more fire breaks and conducting back burn operations.

Despite increased wind conditions, these operations have effectively held the fire to its current 33,175 acres burned.

The off-post Flat, Texas, fire was listed as 50 percent contained on Tuesday night.

Firefighting capabilities include airdrops by military aircraft, along with Texas A&M Forest Service bull dozers and personnel – as well as numerous firefighting organizations from surrounding counties and municipalities conducting offensive and defensive operations to suppress and contain the fires.

East and West Range Roads remain closed, with only military and emergency services vehicles allowed access.