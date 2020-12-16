Fort Hood frontline health workers and responders get vaccine

Fort Hood healthcare workers and first responders were getting the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center within hours after the facility received their first shipment.

“Offering the vaccine to our healthcare workers and first responders is critical to ensuring we have a healthy and ready medical force to provide care to the Soldiers and beneficiaries at Fort Hood,” said Col. Richard G. Malish, commander, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

“Being one of the first military hospitals to acquire and deliver the vaccine puts CRDAMC in a terrific position to begin affording the Soldiers, Family Members, and retirees of ‘The Great Place’ protection through immunity. We have embraced the intent of OPERATION WARP SPEED and are moving out quickly and safely.”

After offering the vaccine to all healthcare workers and first responders, CRDAMC will continue distribution following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in accordance with the Department of Defense’s deliberate and phased approach to distribute the vaccine to beneficiaries safely.

CRDAMC’s distribution plan, termed OPERATION SAFEGURD by Fort Hood Commanding General Lt. Gen. Pat White, will follow the plan advancing the vaccine to mission forces, immediate response forces, contingency response forces, deploying Soldiers, essential personnel, and high-risk beneficiaries. Soldiers and other healthy beneficiaries can expect to receive the vaccine during the second or third distribution wave in 2021.

TRICARE beneficiaries in central Texas can expect the process to span several months.

Officials encourage community members to continue to practice protection measures like wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, and exercising virtual health options for medical needs. Community members can limit their exposure and prevent the spread of the virus until wider distribution of the vaccine is complete.

Col. Karin Nicholson an intensive care doctor at CRDAMC, expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have a strong belief that this is going to be very, very effective in protecting us from the COVID virus,” said Nicholson.