Fort Hood gate security tightened, delays noted

A combination of new, tighter security measure on the gates at Fort Hood and a foggy morning drive led to backups and delays getting into the installation Monday morning.

The new security measures put in place by new leadership at the post went into effect over the weekend and requires ID checks and new requirements that non-military connected persons going on post getting an actual visitor’s pass.

In order to enhance security and public safety of the Fort Hood community, effective Saturday at 6:00 p.m. the modified gate access procedures went into action.

Here is how it now works:

o 100% ID checks for all personnel in vehicles. All personnel entering Fort Hood must present a Valid Military ID, Common Access Card (CAC), another Federal personal identity verification card (PIV), or other DOD ID card, or a Visitor Pass to gain entry to Fort Hood.

o All adults in vehicles must possess DOD-issued ID (Family members cannot vouch for passengers). Active Duty Service members and their Family Members, DOD ID Card CAC holders, Retirees and their Family Members will not be able to escort or vouch for Adult passengers (18 years of age or older) in their vehicle.

o If you do not have a valid Form of Military ID or other DOD ID Card and have to enter Fort Hood, you must proceed to the Marvin Leath Visitor Welcome Center located adjacent to the Bernie Beck Main Gate. The Visitor Center is open daily from 5:00AM to 9:00PM. Those requiring entry to Fort Hood between 9:00PM and 5:00AM will need to proceed to the Bernie Beck Main Gate to be vetted and receive a one-time entry pass.

Visitors and personnel have been advised to expect significant delays in getting on post during peak traffic hours and will need to plan extra time for their commute.