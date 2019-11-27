Fort Hood holds Thanksgiving cook-off

FORT HOOD, Texas – The annual Thanksgiving cook-off took place over at Fort Hood Wednesday, providing a family feel to soldiers forced to stay at their posts over Thanksgiving.

The friendly competition was between all Fort Hood’s dining halls and was based on the hall’s combination of food and decorations. Most importantly, the day is about making the most of the holiday.

“My favorite part of this event is to see the customers – to see how happy they are. They usually don’t get a lot of stuff like this. It’s very rare for them to have this,” says Fort Hood culinary expert Alexander Harris. “Thanksgiving is only once a year, and they have to spend it away from their families. That’s not fair to them.”

Those who stay at Fort Hood for the holiday, however, can still find a family feel right where they are.

“I see it as we work so hard throughout the year, and this is like one of the times we actually get off to go spend with our families, and we don’t get a lot of family time,” says Deserae Niedert. “So it is really appreciative that we get to have this time off, so I’m very thankful for that.”

No matter the family situation, soldiers are thankful for the occasion.

“It’s really appreciated by everyone here, being able to come together and, you know, have Thanksgiving with your family. And our Army families here too,” says Captain Cody Hartman. “It’s a really important time for us.”

Ironhorse DFAC was crowned this year’s winner.