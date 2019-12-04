Fort Hood Honors Fallen Soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood honors one of their own – fallen Chief Warrant Officer David Knadle.

A plane arrived Tuesday carrying Knadle’s body, and followed with a ramp ceremony.

Last month, 33-year-old David Knadle and Kirk Fuchigami died in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground.

The two Apache pilots were part of the Operation Freedom Sentinel.

Knadle’s funeral is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Vista Community Church in Temple on Thursday.