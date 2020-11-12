Fort Hood hosting American Red Cross Lifesaving Awards Ceremony

FORT HOOD, Texas – The American Red Cross of Fort Hood will hold a Lifesaving Awards Ceremony for two Department of the Army Civilians who helped save the life of an unconscious gentleman in a car in El Paso.

The ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. on November 13 at Fort Hood.

On March 19, Department of the Army civilians Eric Karnjanapanang and Jeffery Bermudez of Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems helped sustain the life of a gentleman who became unconscious in a car in El Paso.

While Karnjanapanang was leaving a Candlewood Suites parking lot, he noticed a gentleman looking idle in his car and determined the gentleman needed assistance. Upon further assessment, Karnjanapang was able to detect that the gentleman was breathing but unresponsive. He immediately alerted the front desk of the hotel about the gentleman’s condition and went back to the scene with fellow civilian, Jeffrey Bermudez.

Karnjanapanang directed Bermudez to call 911 while he left the scene to grab a rescue ax from his car. Once he returned, Karnjanapanang and Bermudez broke the windows to the gentleman’s car and unlocked the vehicle to conduct an assessment on the gentleman’s vitals. The gentleman’s pulse was weak, and his breathing was extremely shallow.

They removed him from the vehicle and laid him on the ground for continued assessment. Karnjanapang then directed hotel staff members to bring blankets so the gentleman could remain warm until EMS arrived on scene.

The honorees, Eric Karnjanapanang and Jeffery Bermudez, will both be receiving the Certificate of Extraordinary Action award. They were nominated by Wesley McMahand, Red Cross Services to the Armed Forces Regional Program Manager for the American Red Cross, Central and South Texas Region. Awards will be presented by Anjuli Renold, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter.