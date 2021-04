FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood will unveil a gate named in honor of SPC Vanessa Guillén on Monday.

A fellow soldier killed Guillén almost a year ago on the post. Her death sparked a nationwide discussion about security and sexual harassment on military installations.

Fort Hood says Guillén’s family helped design the access gate, and will be there during the unveiling.

