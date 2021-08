FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood is hosting a vaccination drive for all military and their dependants starting Tuesday.

The clinic is being sponsored by the 1st Cav MEDCOM. They say this is a chance for you to protect your unit, your family, your community – and of course – yourself.

The clinics will be held August 3rd, 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. You can find more information on the flier below.