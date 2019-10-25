Fort Hood hosts Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood’s III Corps hosted U.S. Congressman Roger Williams on Friday, who presented the Congressional Gold Medal to Private Jose Somera, of Georgetown.

The Congressional Gold Medal is an award available to veterans who served in organized U.S. military units, including recognized guerrilla forces commanded by U.S. And Philippine military officers under U.S. Army forces in the far east during World War II.

Somera was a member of the Philippine Scouts – a regular Army unit from 1946 to 1949.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center