Fort Hood hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new visual surveillance system

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood unveiled its newest surveillance security system by hosting a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

The new security system keeps an eye on the entire Robert Gray Airfield. Cameras can detect movement and even license plates. Officials say it will do the work of 15 soldiers.

The project began in 2017, and was able to begin with the Central Texas cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights donating more than $1 million to fund the project.

Fort Hood also received a $3 million state grant to fund the project. Construction began in April 2018, and was completed in October of this year. Local leaders say its a step in the right direction.

“I think its a win-win for the region, our citizens and the soldiers here that live in Fort Hood, and that live in our community. So I think its great. We’re very excited for this project,” says Killeen Mayor Joe Segarra.

“Very satisfied and very humbled to be a part of it. Like I said, there were multiple local communities that helped support this project from across the region,” says David Judge Blackburn, of Bell County.

The project will also help with security fences, gates, and critical navigation aids. Fort Hood officials say they have applied for more grants for similar projects like this one.