Fort Hood Independent Review Committee members arrive on post

Fort Hood,Tx- Five civilian members of a committee that will conduct an independent review of Fort Hood arrived in Killeen, Texas, on Sunday, Aug. 30th, for a two-week investigation.

The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will examine the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community to determine whether they reflect the Army’s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity, and freedom from sexual harassment. While at Fort Hood, FHIRC members plan to meet with unit leaders, Soldiers, local officials, law enforcement and community groups.

Prior to traveling to Texas, members spent several days in Virginia reviewing historical data, attending background sessions and finalizing administrative details.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, requested the FHIRC to provide an interim program report by mid-September and a final report by Oct. 30, 2020.

The FHIRC assessment will include a review of historical data and statistics; interviews with a wide range of Fort Hood personnel; an evaluation of policies, regulations and procedures regarding sexual assault prevention, sexual harassment, equal opportunity and responses to reports of missing Soldiers; an evaluation of leaders’ training, education, abilities and effectiveness; and the command climate at various units and its impact on the safety, welfare and readiness of their Soldiers.

FHIRC members Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White have a combined 75 years of experience as active-duty military and law-enforcement personnel, and have broad expertise with the law and government investigations