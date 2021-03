FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood took to Facebook Thursday to remind their soldiers and the community that the post will keep their current COVID rules.

The commander has directed general order “COVID-19 Pandemic Personal Conduct” to be reviewed.

Fort Hood leaders expect new rules to be published in the coming days to clarify on post versus off-post mask wearing.

They will also give soldiers additional options for leave and pass travel guidance.

Source: III Corps and Fort Hood