Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services has announced it will close the outbound traffic side at the Bernie Beck Main Gate Saturday morning.

It will be closed to outbound traffic at Tank Destroyer and TJ Mills from 8:00 a.m. until about 1:00 p.m. to allow equipment repairs at that location.

DES will open the nearby Santa Fe Gate to outbound traffic to assist motorists needing to exit the post during the closure.