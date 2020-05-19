Fort Hood Memorial Day family visits

FORT HOOD, Texas- Families who wish to visit family cemeteries within Fort Hood’s live-fire training areas on Memorial Day weekend must call ahead.

Memorial Day weekend visits for Families who have relatives buried in cemeteries within the Fort Hood live-fire training areas are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 24.

Visitors must call range operations at (254) 287-3130/3321 before accessing the live-fire area.

No vehicle pass is required for the cemetery visits unless accessing the installation through vehicle control points (gates).

Range operations will have guides available to assist families and monitor cemetery visits to ensure that all visitors are clear of the live-fire training areas by 7 p.m.

Signs will be posted along roads giving directions to the cemeteries.

Roads which may be used are: East Range Road, Hubbard Road, West Range Road and Owl Creek Road.